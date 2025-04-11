Bengaluru: Muslim youths assault a Hindu boy and harass a Burqa-clad Muslim girl for being together, five arrested

Five Muslim youths have been arrested in Bengaluru for harassing a Muslim girl and assaulting her Hindu friend for being together. The incident took place three days ago in an area under the Chandralayout Police Station.

As per reports, the Muslim girl wearing a Burqa was riding a motorcycle with a male friend who belongs to Hindu community. The group of Muslim youths stopped and confronted them, questioning the girl why she was with a Hindu boy.

“Why are you sitting on a bike with a Hindu boy while wearing a burqa? Don’t you have any shame or family honor?” they alleged asked the girl. The youths also demanded her family’s phone number and tried to intimidate her.

The girl said that the boy is her classmate, and refused give them her family’s contact number. Soon the arguments escalated and the youths proceeded to assault the Hindu boy. They also made a video of the girl sitting on the two-wheeler with the boy and circulated it on social media, in attempt to shame her.

The victims later filed a complaint with Chandralayout Police, after which five accused were arrested. The Muslim youths work as delivery agents, and two of them are minors.