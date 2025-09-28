A case of conversion and Christian evangelism has come to light in Bharatpur city of Rajasthan on Sunday (28th September). A Christian prayer meeting was found taking place in a house near the Kanjauli line by some Bajrang Dal members, who informed the police about it.

Bajran Dal District Coordinator, Shubham Saintra, said that he received information that a Christian prayer meeting is organised in the same house every Sunday, which is attended by 100 to 150 people. He said that conversion activities are carried out in this prayer meeting.

When the police arrived at the spot, 70 to 80 girls, women and elderly people were present in the meeting. Seeing the police arrive, the organisers of the prayer meeting fled the spot. The women present there told the police that the organisers were healing them by dispelling ghosts and curing diseases. The police detained a man and a woman in connection with the matter.

The Christian prayer meeting was being held in the house of a man named Virendra. His son, named David, was leading the prayers. Detainee Nitin said that he went there to attend Christian prayers at the house. He said people come here to attend the prayer meeting of their own will.

SHO Satish Chand Sharma said that after receiving the information about a Christian prayer meeting, police reached the spot. He said that the people present there cooperated with the police.