Biggest ever drug bust in Delhi, 562 kg of cocaine worth Rs 2000 crores seized

Delhi police have seized over 500 kg of cocaine reported to be worth around Rs 2000 crores in a raid in South Delhi. The drug bust is said to be the biggest ever in Delhi jurisdiction. 4 persons were arrested in the operation. The police have said that an international syndicate may have been involved too.

The cocaine consignment was intended to be sold in high-profile parties. As per reports, a special team of the Delhi police has been tracking the consignment for over two months before making the final raid and nabbing the cocaine stock. The drug was intended to be distributed during the coming festive season.

The drugs seized include 562 kg of cocaine and 40 kg of marijuana.