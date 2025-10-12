On 12th October, the ruling National Democratic Alliance announced its seat-sharing arrangement for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections scheduled for 6th and 11th November.

#BreakingNews | As part of the seat-sharing arrangement for the upcoming Bihar Assembly Elections, the BJP will contest on 101 seats, while its ally JD(U) will also field candidates on 101 seats.#BiharElections2025 #BiharElections pic.twitter.com/zzRPPhZ6uz — DD News (@DDNewslive) October 12, 2025

BJP and JD(U) to contest equal number of seats

According to the agreement, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Janata Dal (United) [JD(U)] will contest 101 seats each, while 29 seats have been allocated to the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) [LJP(RV)] led by Chirag Paswan. Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) [HAM(S)] of Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi and the Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) headed by former Union Minister Upendra Kushwaha have been given six seats each. The Bihar Legislative Assembly comprises 243 seats.

हम NDA साथियों ने सौहार्दपूर्ण वातावरण में सीटों का वितरण पूरा किया।



BJP- 101

JDU- 101

LJP(R)- 29

RLM- 06

HAM- 06



NDA के सभी दलों के कार्यकर्ता और नेता इस का हर्ष से स्वागत करते हैं।#बिहार_है_तैयार।#फिर_से_NDA_सरकार।। — Samrat Choudhary (@samrat4bjp) October 12, 2025

Manjhi and Kushwaha secure key constituencies

HAM(S) has retained its four sitting constituencies of Imamganj, Tekari, Sikandra, and Barachatti. Additionally, it will contest from Atri and Kutumba. RLM has been allotted six seats, namely Obra, Sasaram, Madhubani, Bajpatti, Narkatiya, Dumraon, and Mahua. Media reports suggest that Kushwaha had sought seats in Siwan, Saran, Ujiarpur, and Goh, but the BJP did not concede.

Unified message from alliance partners

JD(U) national executive president Sanjay Kumar Jha, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Samrat Choudhary, Upendra Kushwaha, and LJP(RV) leaders confirmed the seat-sharing formula on X. All of them posted identical messages reflecting alliance unity. The posts read, “We, NDA allies, met together and completed the seat distribution in a cordial atmosphere. Workers and leaders of all NDA parties joyfully welcome this unanimous decision. Bihar is ready. #NDA government again.”

हम NDA के साथियों ने सौहार्दपूर्ण वातावरण में सीटों का वितरण पूर्ण किया है।



JDU – 101

BJP – 101

LJP(R)- 29

RLM – 06

HAM – 06



एनडीए के सभी दलों के नेता और कार्यकर्ता साथी इसका हर्ष के साथ स्वागत करते हैं और मुख्यमंत्री @NitishKumar जी को प्रचंड बहुमत के साथ फिर से… — Sanjay Kumar Jha (@SanjayJhaBihar) October 12, 2025

Decision follows hectic consultations

The final agreement followed a day of intense negotiations between senior BJP leaders and HAM(S) representatives, including Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi and his son, party chief Santosh Suman. BJP’s Bihar in-charge Vinod Tawde and other senior leaders were also instrumental in finalising the deal with Kushwaha’s RLM.