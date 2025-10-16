Bihar: Congress workers thrash senior party leaders at Patna airport over ticket distribution, accuse them of selling Bikram Vidhan Sabha seat for ₹5 crore

Chaos erupted at Patna airport on Wednesday evening (15th October) when the top Congress leaders returned from Delhi after discussing seat-sharing for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections. The situation went out of control as upset party workers from the Bikram constituency approached the leaders, protesting corruption in ticket distribution.

Congress’s Bihar unit president Rajesh Ram, state in-charge Krishna Allavaru, and senior leader Shakeel Ahmed Khan had arrived only then when the protests erupted. The protesters chanted slogans against their own leaders, blaming them for selling tickets to unworthy candidates. The outrage among the workers was primarily about the Bikram seat, on which incumbent MLA Siddharth Saurabh, a recent joiner of the BJP, has been again fielded by his new party.

The infighting began after the Congress gave the ticket from the Bikram constituency to former MLA Anil Sharma, which angered another contender, Ashok Gagan. His supporters staged a protest at the airport, shouting “murdabad” slogans and clashing with the supporters of Congress leaders returning from Delhi. During the confrontation, both groups got into a scuffle, and physical fights broke out.

During the chaos, a supporter of Purnea MP Rajesh Ranjan, popularly known as Pappu Yadav, was also beaten up by Congress workers. As the situation worsened, the three leaders were seen rushing to their vehicles. Shakeel Ahmed Khan was surrounded by protesters for a while before security personnel helped him leave the spot safely.

#WATCH | #BiharElections2025 | A ruckus ensued at Patna airport as Congress leaders accompanying state Congress chief Rajesh Ram and State Congress CLP leader Shakeel Ahmed Khan were allegedly confronted and manhandled by party workers over the distribution of tickets.



The two… pic.twitter.com/zAXic31DZb — ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2025

The development comes shortly, Purnea MP Pappu Yadav said that the Mahagathbandhan parties will fight together as one.

“Congress will make the decision. There will be no discussion about the Chief or Deputy Chief. We will fight together as one, and there will be no separate candidate, neither from Congress nor from anyone else,” he told IANS.

Videos of the incident have gone viral on social media, with some party workers seen accusing state president Rajesh Ram and in-charge Krishna Allavaru of “selling” the Bikram seat for 5 crore. The allegations have added to growing discontent within the party ranks ahead of the Bihar Assembly polls.

Meanwhile, the seat-sharing talks within the INDIA bloc are still not finalised. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has already announced 160 candidates, but the RJD-led INDIA bloc has not released an official list yet. According to the media reports, the RJD may contest around 130 seats, the Congress about 60, and Mukesh Sahni’s Vikassheel Insan Party (VIP) is likely to get 18 seats.

The state assembly elections are scheduled in two phases, on 6th November and 11th November, the results of which will be declared on 14th November.