Bilawal Bhutto’s false bravado: Says ‘either Pakistan’s water will flow or Indians’ blood’ after Indus Water Treaty freeze

After yet another terrorist attack by Pakistan backed terrorists, in Pahalgam, Kashmir, India finally put a freeze on the Indus Water Treaty having got fed up of the terrorist nation’s shenanigans. This step by India seems to have really riled up Pakistan as their politicians are making one statement after another on it.

Now, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chief Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has said that Pakistan is the true custodian of the Indus civilisation and issued a bizarre warning to India that “either our water or their blood will flow through it”.

In a public rally on Friday, April 26, Bilawal Bhutto said, “The Indus is ours and will remain ours. Either our water will flow through it, or their blood will.”

The Indus Water Treaty governs how the waters of six rivers of the Indus basin are utilised and distributed between India and Pakistan. India put a freeze on the treaty after Pakistan backed terrorists massacred 26 Hindus in Pahalgam, Kashmir, on April 22, 2025.