Bodies of 45 Indian pilgrims likely be buried in Saudi Arabia, country’s laws make repatriation difficult, no compensation for families from kingdom

The remains of 45 Indian nationals who perished in a bus accident on the Mecca-Medina Highway in Saudi Arabia will not be returned to India, reported Dainik Bhaskar. They had visited the country for Umrah (Islamic pilgrimage). On 17th November, the Telangana Cabinet made the decision that the deceased will be interred there, in accordance with the religious practices. Two members from each family will be sent to participate in the final rites.

According to media reports, grieving families will have the option to return the bodies to India or to bury them at Jannatul Baqi in Medina. However, the laws in Saudi Arabia complicate the process of repatriating bodies. It is also difficult for the families of the victims to receive immediate compensation as there is no direct financial relief for road accidents in Saudi Arabia.

Compensation can only be secured if a police investigation determines that the driver or the company is at fault and the families must file a legal claim. This process can take several months to conclude.

On the other hand, the Telangana government has made the decision to send a team to Saudi Arabia to coordinate relief operations. The team would be led by Mohammad Azharuddin, the state’s minister of minority welfare. The government also announced that it will assist in organising the funerals of the deceased in line with the Islamic traditions, offering ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of those who passed away.

The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah mandates that pilgrims sign a declaration form prior to their journey. This form distinctly states that if a pilgrim dies on Saudi Arabian soil (in Mecca, Medina or any other area), the body will be buried there. The Indian government stipulates that if a non-pilgrim Indian dies in Saudi Arabia, the remains can either be sent back to India or buried in Saudi Arabia, depending on the wishes of the deceased’s legal heirs.

A bus that was carrying Umrah pilgrims from Mecca to Medina was parked on the roadside when a fast-moving fuel tanker collided with it from the rear. The incident took place at approximately 1:30 am Indian Standard Time (IST) on 16th November, close to Muhras which is roughly 25 kilometers from Medina while numerous passengers were sleeping. Most of those who lost their lives were from Hyderabad. The fatalities include 18 women, 17 men and 10 children. Only one person managed to survive the accident.