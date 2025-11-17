Around 42 Indian Umrah pilgrims are feared dead after a bus carrying them from Mecca to Medina collided with a diesel tanker near Mufrihat in Saudi Arabia early Monday (17th November). The impact of the collision was so severe that multiple passengers died on the spot, and several sustained serious injuries.

Emergency response teams and local authorities immediately rushed to the accident spot to carry out rescue and relief operations. Confirming the incident, the The Consulate General of India set up a 24×7 control room to assist affected families and shared toll-free helpline numbers on X.

In view of a tragic bus accident near Madina, Saudi Arabia, involving Indian Umrah pilgirms, a 24×7 Control Room has been set up in Consulate General of India, Jeddah.



The contact details of the Helpline are as under:



8002440003 (Toll free)

0122614093

0126614276

0556122301… — India in Jeddah (@CGIJeddah) November 17, 2025

Minister of External Affairs, Dr S Jaishankar, offered condolences to the families of those killed in the accident. “Deeply shocked at the accident involving Indian nationals in Medinah, Saudi Arabia. Our Embassy in Riyadh and Consulate in Jeddah are giving fullest support to Indian nationals and families affected by this accident. Sincere condolences to the bereaved families. Pray for the speedy recovery of those injured,” Jaishankar said.

Deeply shocked at the accident involving Indian nationals in Medinah, Saudi Arabia.



Our Embassy in Riyadh and Consulate in Jeddah are giving fullest support to Indian nationals and families affected by this accident.



Sincere condolences to the bereaved families. Pray for the… — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) November 17, 2025

As per reports, many of the Umrah pilgrims were from Hyderabad. Telangana information technology minister D Sridhar Babu said the pilgrims were from the Bazarghat area of Mallepalli in Hyderabad. They left from Hyderabad on 9th November and were returning to Medina after offering prayers at Mecca when the collision occurred. The Telangana government is in contact with the Indian Embassy in Riyadh. Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy expressed shock over the incident and directed Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao and DGP Shivadhar Reddy to collect the details of the victims and ascertain how many people from Telangana were on board.