Saudi Arabia: 42 Indian Umrah pilgrims killed on their way to Medina after their bus collided with a diesel tanker

42 Umrah pilgrims died in a bus accident in Saudi Arabia.
Saudi Arabia bus crash near Mufrihat killing Indian Umrah pilgrims from Hyderabad. (Image via India Today)

Around 42 Indian Umrah pilgrims are feared dead after a bus carrying them from Mecca to Medina collided with a diesel tanker near Mufrihat in Saudi Arabia early Monday (17th November). The impact of the collision was so severe that multiple passengers died on the spot, and several sustained serious injuries.

Emergency response teams and local authorities immediately rushed to the accident spot to carry out rescue and relief operations. Confirming the incident, the The Consulate General of India set up a 24×7 control room to assist affected families and shared toll-free helpline numbers on X.

Minister of External Affairs, Dr S Jaishankar, offered condolences to the families of those killed in the accident. “Deeply shocked at the accident involving Indian nationals in Medinah, Saudi Arabia. Our Embassy in Riyadh and Consulate in Jeddah are giving fullest support to Indian nationals and families affected by this accident. Sincere condolences to the bereaved families. Pray for the speedy recovery of those injured,” Jaishankar said.

As per reports, many of the Umrah pilgrims were from Hyderabad. Telangana information technology minister D Sridhar Babu said the pilgrims were from the Bazarghat area of Mallepalli in Hyderabad. They left from Hyderabad on 9th November and were returning to Medina after offering prayers at Mecca when the collision occurred. The Telangana government is in contact with the Indian Embassy in Riyadh. Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy expressed shock over the incident and directed Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao and DGP Shivadhar Reddy to collect the details of the victims and ascertain how many people from Telangana were on board.

