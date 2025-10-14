Body of Nepali student Bipin Joshi, who was abducted by Hamas in 2023, handed over to Israel, transported to forensic facility

Israel has received the body of Nepali agricultural student Bipin Joshi from the Palestinian terrorist organisation Hamas. Late on 13th October, they sent coffins with the bodies of four individuals, including Joshi, Guy Ilouz, Yoshi Sharabi and Daniel Perez to Israel via the Red Cross. Israeli military and security personnel escorted the coffins.

The deceased have been taken to the National Centre of Forensic Medicine for official identification, based on the Israeli military. Joshi’s body was delivered the facility to determine the cause of death and identity confirmation. Joshi was taken hostage by Hamas and was recently confirmed dead.

On 13th October, Nepal’s ambassador to Israel, Dhan Prasad Pandit, told Setopati that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) had notified them that Joshi had passed away. Later that day, Hamas announced that it would transfer the bodies and verified that four people, including Joshi, had died.

Joshi, who was just 23 years old when he was taken hostage, had arrived in Israel only three weeks before the 7th October attack. He was the only Hindu captured by Hamas in Gaza. He was part of a group of Nepali students who went to Kibbutz Alumim under the “Learn and Earn” agricultural training program. The students were learning farming techniques while working in a citrus and lemon farm.

That morning, when the Hamas terrorists attacked the kibbutz, Bipin and his friends were surrounded. Ten of his classmates were murdered, and Bipin was abducted. Before he was kidnapped, he texted some last messages to his cousin in English. One of them was, “If something happens to me, you have to take care of my family. Be strong and always look toward the future,” according to a report by the Times of Israel.