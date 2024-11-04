Brampton authorities were notified about consular camp at Hindu Sabha Temple, they still allowed Khalistanis to attack: Indian High Commission in Canada condemns violence

On November 3, Khalistani elements attacked and created mayhem at the Hindu Sabha temple in Brampton, Canada while a consular camp organised by the Indian High Commission in Ottawa was in progress. The Indian High Commission has released a statement regarding the incident, condemning the violence and the failure of local authorities to prevent the violence despite prior notification and all necessary permissions.



“We have seen violent disruption today (Nov 3) orchestrated by anti-India elements outside the consular camp co-organized with the Hindu Sabha Mandir, Brampton, near Toronto. It is deeply disappointing to see such disruptions being allowed for routine consular work being organized by our Consulates with the fullest cooperation of local co-organizers. We also remain very concerned for the safety of applicants, including Indian nationals, who demand such events to be organized in the first place. Despite these efforts by anti-India elements, our Consulate was able to issue more than 1000 life certificates to the Indian and Canadian applicants..” the statement read.

Khalistani elements raising anti-India slogans and threatening to attack and kill Indian government officials created chaos at the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton. A group of Khalistanis raising hateful slogans against India, the Indian government, and Indian nationals had started assaulting pro-India locals at the gate of the premises on November 3, Sunday. They were seen abusing and assaulting many pro-India locals who tried to oppose the violent sloganeering at the premises. The chaos unfolded when a large number of Hindu and Sikh persons of Indian origin residing in Canada were present in the Hindu Sabha temple for the consular camp.

As per reports, attempts were made by Khalistani elements to disrupt similar camps ongoing at Vancouver and Surrey too.