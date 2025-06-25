The Union Cabinet chaired by PM Narendra Modi has approved a proposal from the Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare to establish International Potato Centre (CIP)’s South Asia Regional Centre (CSARC) at Agra, Uttar Pradesh.

The major objective of this investment is to increase food and nutrition security, farmers income, and job creation by improving potato and sweet potato productivity, post-harvest management and value-addition, said a press release by Union Cabinet.

The potato sector in India has the potential to generate significant employment opportunities in production sector, processing sector, packaging, transportation, marketing, value chain, etc. Hence, in order to untap and explore the huge potential in this sector, International Potato Centre (CIP) ‘s south Asia regional Centre is being established at Singna, Agra, Uttar Pradesh.

High yielding, nutrient and climate resilient varieties of potato and sweet potato developed by CSARC will significantly accelerate the sustainable development of the potato and sweet potato sectors not only in India but in the South Asia region also through world-class science and innovation.