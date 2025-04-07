Canada:  27-yr-old Dharmesh Katheeriya victim of a hate crime, neighbour had made racial slurs against him before fatally stabbing him

On Friday, April 4 (local time), 27-year-old Indian national Dharmesh Kathiriya was stabbed to death in Rockland, Canada, a town near Canadian capital of Ottawa.

While using a shared laundry room in the building he resided in, Dharmesh was stabbed by a neighbor, a white male who is 83 years old. The attacker also tried to stab Dharmesh’s wife but Dharmesh stepped in to defend her and got stabbed again, this time fatally.

Now it has emerged that the white male who stabbed him to death, Giles Martel, had previously made racial slurs and anti-Indian remarks against Dharmesh and his wife.

Martel has been charged with second degree homicide.

Kathireeya hailed from Bhavnagar district in Gujarat and had come to Canada as an international student in 2019. Currently, he was on a work permit.