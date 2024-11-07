Canada: Hindu Sabha temple in Brampton sacks priest Rajinder Prasad after viral video, says he was involved with ‘non-permitted protestors’

The Hindu Sabha temple in Brampton, Canada has sacked priest Rajendra Prasad days after the Khalistani attack on their premises. They have cited his alleged involvement in a ‘controversial protest’. In a letter, Hindu Sabha temple president Madhusudan Lama wrote that the temple is taking immediate action against Rajendra Prasad following the events on Sunday.

Some handles on social media have posted that the Hindu Sabha temple’s action has come after a viral video, where a man in priest attire, reportedly Prasad, was seen addressing a group of people gathered to protest against the attack on the temple.

🚨 Pandit Rajinder Prasad has been made a scapegoat. Instead of standing up against Khalistanis, committee has sidestepped their responsibility. We ask President Madhusudan Lama to clarify: what specific words from Pandit ji led to his expulsion?



Devotees deserves transparency! pic.twitter.com/IiIY6zKCkq — PunjabBee (@PunjabBee) November 7, 2024

On Sunday, November 3, a large group of Khalistanis attacked the Hindu Saha temple in Gore Road, Brampton, Ontario, Canada where a consular camp was underway. The incident highlighted the continued threat of Khalistani violence against Hindu Indians in Canada and the failure of the authorities in Canada to ensure law and order. A Peel Police officer haridner Singh Sohi was seen participating in the Khalistani rally that ended up attacking the temple. He was suspended later.