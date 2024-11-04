On 3rd November, Khalistani extremists attacked Hindu-Canadian devotees at the Hindu Sabha Temple in Brampton. Now, a video has surfaced from the same temple where a person can be seen forewarning the members of the Hindu community and echoing the words of Yogi Adityanath while surrounded by many devotees. “Listen we continue to tell you, batogey to katogey, batogey to katogey,” as the Hindus repeat the slogan.

He added, “This attack is not just on the Hindu Sabha. Don’t think it was an assault on Hindu Sabha only. This is an attack on the entire India and all the Hindus living across the world. Now, it is time for us not to think about ourselves but our future generations. We will have to reunite. We are not against anyone but if someone opposes us, we will not tolerate it,” amid loud cheers from the audience.

“Nothing can be above the nation. And the nation will be empowered only when we are united. Batenge to Katenge. You are seeing what is happening in Bangladesh. Those mistakes should not be repeated here. Batenge to Katenge, Ek Rahenge to Nek Rahenge,” Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stated at a public meeting in Agra in August and reiterated the remark in September.

Meanwhile, the Indian High Commission has issued a statement on the situation, denouncing the violence and the local authorities’ inability to stop it despite warnings and the required permits. It read, “We have seen violent disruption today orchestrated by anti-India elements outside the consular camp co-organized with the Hindu Sabha Mandir, Brampton, near Toronto. It is deeply disappointing to see such disruptions being allowed for routine consular work being organized by our Consulates with the fullest cooperation of local co-organizers. We also remain very concerned for the safety of applicants, including Indian nationals, who demand such events to be organized in the first place. Despite these efforts by anti-India elements, our Consulate was able to issue more than 1000 life certificates to the Indian and Canadian applicants.”

Hindu temples in Brampton and Surrey were attacked by Khalistanis when a consular camp to help locals was underway. In Brampton, Khalistanis were seen barging inside the Hindu Sabha temple premises with sticks and assaulting the worshippers who tried to stop them. The Indian High Commission has stated that despite requests to provide support amid potential threats to the place, the Canadian police allowed the violence to happen.