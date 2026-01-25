A 28-year-old guy of Indian origin, Dilraj Singh Gill, was killed in a targeted shooting in Burnaby, British Columbia, Canada. According to the Canadian Police, it’s tied to the ongoing gang fights in BC. It happened just before 5:30 pm local time on Thursday, 22nd January, right near the 3700 block of Canada Way.

Cops on the frontline rushed over after hearing reports of gunshots. They found the man with really serious injuries. Even though they tried hard to save him right there, he didn’t make it and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim of yesterday’s shooting in #Burnaby has been identified as 28-year-old Dilraj Singh Gill. @HomicideTeam says he was known to them and they think his murder is connected to the BC gang conflict. More at 6 on @CityNewsVAN. pic.twitter.com/Rr1G5u58By — Monika Gul (@MonikaGul) January 24, 2026

Shortly after the shooting incident, police saw a motor vehicle that had been totally burned out in the 5000 block of Buxton Street, a few km away from the whole incident scene. They’re currently treating the totally burned motor vehicle as related to the incident killing.

Burnaby, BC, First Homicide of 2026: Dilraj Singh Gill Fatally Shot Near Canada Way, IHIT Investigates https://t.co/uSIEWgMIk9 pic.twitter.com/MaMs9U2y1M — Homicide Canada (@homicide_canada) January 24, 2026

The case has now been taken into charge by the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT). The victim has been identified as Dilraj Singh Gill, who was from Vancouver.

Gill was known to be involved in drug-related gangs, and was convicted in 2021 for trafficking.

Gang conflict connection and Police warning

Right now, IHIT believes this was a planned hit on Gill. He was already known to police, and the shooting seems linked to the BC gang conflict.

Sergeant Freda Fong from IHIT said this public attack has really shaken up the community. “A shooting in a busy spot like this is super worrying, not just for us cops, but for everyone around,” she explained. She stressed that tips from witnesses nearby will be key to cracking the case and catching those responsible.

Investigation underway and call for help

IHIT officers are working closely with Burnaby RCMP, the Lower Mainland forensics folks, and the BC Coroners Service. They’re piecing together what happened and collecting evidence from both spots.

Police figure the shooter or shooters took off fast after the gunfire and might’ve ditched the car that burned on Buxton Street.

IHIT is putting out a big call for help from the public. They want any dashcam or CCTV video from between 5:00 pm and 6:30 pm on 22nd January along Canada Way, from Boundary Road to Willingdon Avenue, and around Buxton Street near Royal Oak Avenue and Forglen Drive.

They’re also looking for footage earlier in the evening, between 4:30 pm and 6:00 pm, near Canada Way and Laurel Street, between Boundary Road and Gilmore Way.