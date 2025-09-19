Friday, September 19, 2025

Celebrated Assamese singer Zubeen Garg passes away in Singapore following scuba diving mishap

Celebrated Assamese singer Zubeen Garg has passed away after a scuba diving mishap in Singapore. As per reports, following the incident, he was rescued from the sea and rushed to a hospital. Despite efforts from doctors, his life could not be saved.

Garg was in Singapore to attend and perform at the Northeast India Festival. Some reports mention that he ‘fell into the sea’ during a paragliding event. However some reports say it was a scuba diving accident. 

“Assam has lost not just a voice, but a heartbeat. Zubeen da was more than a singer; he was the pride of Assam and the nation, whose songs carried our culture, our emotions, and our spirit to every corner of the world”, Assam minister Ashok Singhal has posted on X.

