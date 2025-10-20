The Union Home Ministry has invited representatives of Ladakhi bodies on 22nd October to resume talks that had hit a roadblock following violence on 24th September in Leh and the arrest of self-styled activist Sonam Wangchuk in the aftermath. The protests, which were taking place in the backdrop of Wangchuk’s hunger strike to demand statehood and Sixth Schedule status for Ladakh, had turned violent, leading to the death of four protesters in police firing and the burning down of the local Bharatiya Janata Party office. Seventy protesters were also injured in the violence.

Key demands and participants

Leh Apex Body (LAB) and the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) will be the key participants in the meeting. LAB co-chairman Chering Dorjay confirmed that both groups, along with Ladakh’s MP, their lawyer, and the Chief Executive Councillor of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), will attend. He said, “Our demands for statehood and Sixth Schedule status remain unchanged. We are hopeful the government will engage sincerely this time.”

KDA’s Sajjad Kargili added that the delegation would also seek justice for the firing victims and the release of those who were arrested, including Wangchuk. Around 50 protesters were detained by the police. Notably, Wangchuk was arrested under the National Security Act, making his bail virtually impossible.

Background of the talks

On 2nd January 2023, the Union Home Ministry had set up a high-powered committee for Ladakh. The decision to set up the committee was taken considering the ongoing protests since the Union Territory was created in August 2019. On 27th May this year, the last round of talks was held, leading to a domicile policy. However, further dialogue was stalled, after which Wangchuk sat on a hunger strike, which he ended after 35 days following the violence. BJP had accused a Congress leader for inciting the violence.

After violence erupted in Leh on 24th September, both LAB and KDA withdrew from negotiations that were scheduled for 6th October. However, when the Central Government announced on 17th October that a judicial inquiry led by Justice B S Chauhan, a former judge of the Supreme Court, would take place into the protests and firing incident, both LAB and KDA agreed to rejoin the talks.