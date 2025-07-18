Chaitanya Baghel, son of former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel sent to 5-day remand in liquor scam case

Chaitanya Baghel, son of former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, has been sent to 5 days remand. Baghel was earlier arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in the Chhattisgarh liquor scam case.

He was taken into custody under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) following fresh raids conducted at his residence in Bhilai town of Durg district. Bhupesh Baghel also lives at the same residence. Chaitnaya was arrested under Section 19 of the anti-money laundering law.

The Chhattisgarh liquor scam is believed to have caused the loss of revenues to the tune of Rs 2100 crore to the exchequer. ED says that Chaitanya Baghel has received proceeds of the scam when his father was the CM in the state.