Five passengers and six crew members aboard Air India flight AI-130 from London to Mumbai fell ill mid-flight on Monday, June 23, reporting symptoms of dizziness and nausea, prompting an aviation safety investigation. The Boeing 777 aircraft landed safely in Mumbai at approximately 11:30 AM IST, where medical teams were stationed to provide immediate assistance.

Two passengers and two crew members who continued to feel ill, were taken to the medical room for assistance. Later they were discharged and the Flight safely landed at the Mumbai Airport. Air India also said it had reported the incident to the aviation safety regulator, Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

The investigation is currently going on to understand the cause. Hindustan Times reported via a source that food poisoning seems to be the most likely reason for the incident.