A shocking incident came to light in Raipur, Chhattisgarh where a 16-year-old pregnant girl killed 20-year-old Mohammad Saddam for forcing her to abort her baby. He first raped her in the name of a relationship and started to threaten to kill her with knife when she became pregnant. She later used the same knife to slice his throat.

The minor has been detained. The incident transpired inside Avon Lodge in the city’s Ganj police station area. The girl is from Bilaspur.

Lakhan Patle, the Additional Superintendent of Police in Raipur, reported that on 29th September, the staff at the lodge notified the authorities regarding suspicious behaviour in one of the rooms. A police team was sent to investigate the situation.

The cops discovered Saddam’s body which exhibited signs of injury from a sharp-edged weapon, upon opening the door. They took the body into their custody and arranged for a post-mortem examination. The deceased was originally from Bihar but stayed at Kurund. He was employed as an engineer in Abhanpur, Raipur.

The young girl had come to the lodge to meet him on 27th September. However, the Muslim youth again pushed her into having an abortion in the lodge, leading to an argument. He even brandished a knife, issued death threats and persistently threatened her to terminate the pregnancy.

However, while Saddam was asleep, she used the same knife to cut his throat at around 3 am. She locked the room from the outside and escaped to Bilaspur and took his phone along with her. Afterward, she disclosed everything to her mother who promptly took her to the Koni police station where the minor provided her statement to the authorities.

The girl stated that she was filled with terror when Saddam intimidated her wih knife and she took the step to protect herself and her unborn baby. The police are currently looking for the family of Mohammad Saddam and a comprehensive investigation is underway.