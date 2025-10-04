Late Friday night, tensions flared in Bilaspur after a man identified as Ashraf Khan allegedly urinated at a Shivling, sparking outrage among locals and leading to violent clashes.

The incident took place at the Durga temple in Ashok Nagar under Sarkanda police station limits. According to reports, Ashraf Khan urinated near the Shivling inside the temple premises. Once news of the act spread, a large number of people gathered at the spot to express their anger.

The situation escalated quickly, with an enraged mob targeting Khan’s house in a nearby Muslim locality. Stones were pelted and property was vandalised, with reports of several houses suffering broken windows and damage.

Chaos gripped the area until police forces arrived at the scene to disperse the crowd and restore order. A heavy deployment of security personnel was made, and a flag march was conducted in the locality to prevent further unrest.

Police officials confirmed that the accused has been taken into custody and is currently being interrogated. Authorities have appealed for calm while the investigation continues.