Chhattisgarh: Over 26 naxals killed in Narayanpur encounter, still on after 50 hours 

In a massive success against Left Wing terrorism in India, security forces have so far gunned down 26 naxals in an ongoing encounter in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur area. As per reports, several senior naxal cadre have been elliminated in this operation that has been ongoing for over 50 hours now.

Chhattisgarh Home Minister Vijay Sharma has confirmed the reports of the major operation.

Some reports have emerged, stating that Naxal commander Basavraju is among those killed. The minister has stated that the encounter had been ongoing in the broad area of Narayanpur-Bijapur, along the Indravati river sanctuary region. One security personnel has been injured, but he is out of danger and recovering well. A local person who was helping the security forces has been killed, Minister Vijay Sharma informed.

He added that the operation is still on, and the exact number of naxals killed and the details of senior cadre being elliminated will be confirmed later.