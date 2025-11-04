A tragic rail accident struck Chhattisgarh’s Bilaspur district on Tuesday afternoon when a passenger train crashed into a stationary goods train near Jairamnagar station. The collision, which occurred around 4 p.m., left at least six people dead and several others injured, officials said.

According to the South East Central Railway (SECR), the Korba MEMU passenger train was en route when it rammed into a parked freight train just outside the Bilaspur station limits. The impact was so severe that the leading coach of the passenger train climbed over the engine of the goods train, derailing in the process and causing chaos among onboard passengers.

Rescue and relief teams rushed to the site within minutes. Railway staff, local police, and residents joined hands to pull trapped passengers from the mangled coaches. Medical teams provided first aid on-site before shifting the critically injured to nearby hospitals. Authorities fear the death toll may rise as rescue operations continue into the evening.

Eyewitnesses recounted the terrifying moments after the crash, passengers were thrown off their seats, cries for help echoed through the wreckage, and several people were seen trying to break windows to escape. “It all happened in seconds. The jolt was so powerful that the compartment shook like a toy,” said one survivor.

Rail traffic on the busy Bilaspur-Korba section has been suspended. Damage to overhead power lines and signal systems has disrupted several services, with multiple trains cancelled or diverted.

A high-level inquiry has been ordered to determine the cause of the collision. Preliminary suspicion points to a possible signaling failure or human error, though officials say a detailed probe will confirm the exact sequence of events.

Railways Minister and SECR authorities have assured that all necessary assistance is being provided to the victims and their families.