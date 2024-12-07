Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna sets up special bench to hear petitions against Places of Worship Act

Chief Justice of India, Sanjiv Khanna, has set up a special Supreme Court bench to hear petitions challenging the Places of Worship Act. Petitions challenging the act, filed by by BJP leader Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay and others, argue that the Act undermines secularism and religious rights. They also argue that the Act prevents correction of historical wrongs.

Meanwhile, the Jamiat Ulema-i-Hind has sought directions for enforcing the Act’s provisions. The 3 judge Supreme Court bench, comprising Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna, Justice Sanjay Kumar, and Justice KV Vishwanathan will hear the petitions on December 12.

The Places of Worship Act mandates maintaining the status quo of all places of worship as existed on August 15, 1947.

