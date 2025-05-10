China continues to ‘stand by’ terror state Pakistan amidst ceasefire violation: Here is what China’s Foreign Minister said

China has decided to continue its support to Pakistan amidst the terror nation’s unbridled aggression against civilians in India, after India neutralised terror hubs inside Pakistan as a response to the Pahalgam attack, where Hindus were killed when they failed to recite the Kalma.

China’s foreign minister Wang Yi on Saturday said that his country would continue to ‘stand by Pakistan’ in upholding its ‘sovereignty, territorial integrity and national independence’, PTI reported.

According to the report, these comments were made by Wang Yi during a telephonic conversation with Pakistan’s deputy prime minister and foreign minister Ishaq Dar.

The news of China’s commitment to Pakistan comes after a ceasefire deal was violated by Pakistan. Just hours after Pakistan announced its commitment to ending hostilities with India, reports emerged of fresh ceasefire violations across multiple sectors in Jammu and Kashmir, including Akhnoor. Both artillery shelling and small arms fire were reported, raising concerns over the sincerity of Pakistan’s ceasefire pledge. In addition to artillery firing along the LoC, Pakistan has also launched a fresh drone attack in several cities in Jammu and Kashmir, including in Jammu and Akhnoor, news reports said.

Earlier today, in a major de-escalation of recent hostilities, India and Pakistan agreed to a full ceasefire after days of heightened cross-border military activity.

The breakthrough occurred when Pakistan’s Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) contacted his Indian counterpart at 3:35 PM today—roughly 12 hours after Indian Air Force strikes targeted eight Pakistani air bases in retaliation to prior provocations. Pakistan proposed a ceasefire to prevent further deterioration, with both sides agreeing to halt hostilities starting at 5:00 PM.

Indian officials, while accepting the offer, stressed that the decision was made in the broader interest of regional peace. However, they remained cautious, signalling the ceasefire’s fragility. “This will hold only if there are no violations. We’ve seen this pattern before,” a senior official noted, adding that both DGMOs are scheduled to speak again on May 12 at noon.

