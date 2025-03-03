Christian evangelist Pastor Bajinder Singh ‘cries foul’ after being accused of sexually assaulting a woman

Pastor Bajinder Singh, who was accused of sexually assaulting a woman when she was a teenager, has dismissed the allegations as ‘false’ and ‘baseless.’

In a press conference on Sunday (2nd March), the Christian evangelist claimed, “Allegations made against me are false and baseless.” He also alleged that the chats furnished by the victim were fake.

“The entire church knew that she used to get fits and suffered from evil spirit. People come here to get themself free from evil spirit. Our job is to pray. She is like our daughter,” Pastor Bajinder Singh claimed in his defence.

Self-styled Christian prophet Baljinder Singh says the allegations against him are false. He claims that the girl was suffering from an ‘evil spirit,’ experienced fits, and came to him for prayer. The Kapurthala Police have booked Pastor Bajinder Singh for allegedly sexually… https://t.co/DRCFlA0BR2 pic.twitter.com/asILcDGz32 — Gagandeep Singh (@Gagan4344) March 2, 2025

The police registered a case of sexual harassment, criminal intimidation and stalking against the Christian evangelist on Friday (28th February).

Pastor Bajinder Singh runs the Church of Glory and Wisdom and is known for fraud ‘miraculous healings.’ He was previously arrested for the rape of a woman in Zirakpur (Punjab) in July 2018. Prior to that, he was lodged in a jail in a murder case.