Punjab: Woman accuses Pastor Bajinder Singh of sexual assault, Christian evangelist was previously arrested for rape and murder

"In 2022, he (Pastor Bajinder Singh ) started making me sit in his cabin on Sundays. When I would be alone, he would forcibly hug me and touch me in a dirty way," the woman informed.

Representativ image of assault on girl (left), Pastor Bajinder Singh (right)

A 22-year-old woman has filed a complaint with the Punjab police in Kapurthala, accusing Pastor Bajinder Singh of sexually assaulting her as a teenager.

The police registered a case of sexual harassment, criminal intimidation and stalking against the Christian evangelist on Friday (28th February). The victim had been attending Pastor Bajinder Singh’s congregation since December 2017.

By 2020, she had become a part of his ‘worship team.’ According to the victim, the Christian evangelist began sending her unwanted messages after taking her phone number. She was only 17 years old then.

“I started fearing him and was wary of informing my parents. In 2022, he started making me sit in his cabin on Sundays. When I would be alone, he would forcibly hug me and touch me in a dirty way,” the FIR read.

“He started chasing me in his car when I would go to college and he would threaten me that if I would not marry him or would inform my parents, he would get my parents and brother killed. I started having panic attacks,” the woman informed.

She said that Pastor Bajinder Singh also promised to marry her, despite already being married. The victim suffered panic attacks and had to receive treatment in 3 different hospitals.

She informed the police that Pastor Bajinder Singh threatened her before her marriage to another Christian preacher, Raja Singh, in March 2023. The victim added that he tried to intimidate her into silence by making the President of his Church talk to her mother.

Pastor Bajinder Singh runs the Church of Glory and Wisdom and is known for fraud ‘miraculous healings.’ He was previously arrested for the rape of a woman in Zirakpur (Punjab) in July 2018. Prior to that, he was lodged in a jail in a murder case.

