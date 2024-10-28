CJI DY Chandrachud, who was targeted by Opposition over PM Modi’s visit for Ganesh Chaturthi, breaks his silence: Here is what he said

A month after being targeted by the Opposition for hosting Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence for Ganesh Chathurthi, Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud has finally broken his silence over the matter.

CJI Chandrachud, who is set to retire in about two weeks’ time, clarified, “There is enough maturity among judges of constitutional courts and the heads of the executive to firmly keep aside judicial matters out of the purview of any discussion.”

“We know our duties in the democratic system of governance, and the political executive know theirs. No judge, least of them the Chief Justice of India or Chief Justices, can even remotely invite any threat, actual or perceived, to the independence of the judiciary,” he emphasised.

DY Chandrachud made the remarks while speaking at the Loksatta lecture series.