CJI Sanjiv Khanna nominates Justice BR Gavai as his successor, officially recommends for appointment as next Chief Justice of India

Chief Justice of India, Justice Sanjiv Khanna today officially nominated Justice BR Gavai as his successor to sit on the throne of the apex court of India. CJI Khanna on 16th April recommended the centre to consider Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai for appointment as the 52nd Chief Justice of India.

Justice Gavai is currently the senior-most judge of the Supreme Court after CJI Khanna. Current CJI Justice Khanna is scheduled to retire on May 13, 2025. He served a term of only around 7 months, as he was sworn in as CJI on 11 November 2024.

Justice Gavai will be the second CJI belonging to the Scheduled Caste community after Justice KG Balakrishnan, who retired as the CJI in 2010. Justice Gavai will retire on November 23, 2025, therefore he will also have a shorter term.