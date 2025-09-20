Complaint filed in Assam against Zubeen Garg’s manager and organiser of North East Festival, CID to probe 

The state government in Assam has decided to transfer the probe into singer Zubeen Garg’s death to the CID. Complaints were filed following the celebrity icon’s death, against Shyamkanu Mahanta and his manager Siddharth Sharma.

Fans had questioned why the singer was taken to Singapore to attend the North East India Festival despite health concerns.

#BREAKING



Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma confirms singer #ZubeenGarg took off his life jacket before the fatal swim in Singapore



Lifeguards had warned him, later found him floating & administered CPR. Declared dead at hospital



18 people were on the yacht. Singapore authorities… https://t.co/WkjZcTxOis pic.twitter.com/D8RMU9Ptqn — Nabila Jamal (@nabilajamal_) September 20, 2025

Zubeen Garg, one of Assam’s most popular artists and cultural icons, died at the age of 52 in Singapore on September 19, while he was out swimming in the sea from a yacht, taken by some fans.

18 people who were present in the yacht wit the singer are also being questioned by the Singaporean authorities.

Singaporean authorities have completed the post-mortem and Garg’s body will be handed over to his manager, Sharma. Officials from the Indian Embassy in Singapore are coordinating with the singer’s team and the Assam government for the smooth transportation of the body to his home state.