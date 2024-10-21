Complete India-China disengagement: Indian External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar

On Monday, October 21, Indian External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar said that India and China’s disengagement process along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) has now been completed.

The Indian Foreign Minister elaborated saying that the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) has returned to what it was before May 2020, when tensions arose between the two neighbours in Galwan valley, which resulted in casualties on both sides.

Notably, India has always maintained that Indian relations with China will only normalise after the situation at the de-facto border (LAC) returns to what it was in 2020 before the clashes.

Following the Galwan clash, the two countries have had several rounds of diplomatic and military-level talks over the past four years to try and resolve the issue. Now, Indian External Affairs Minister has said the process has been completed.



