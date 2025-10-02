Colombia: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi fearmongers about India on foreign soil yet again, targets freedom fighter Savarkar

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has yet again gone on an anti-India tirade on foreign soil. On Thursday (2nd October), he courted controversy for fearmongering about the state of Indian democracy and targeting freedom fighter VD Savarkar in Colombia.

While speaking at a varsity in the South American nation, he claimed that India has ‘structural flaws’ and that the incumbent government posed major risk to the country.

“The biggest challenge is the attack on democracy taking place in India…Currently, there is a wholesale attack on this democratic system, and that is a major risk,” he brazened out.

Rahul Gandhi also attempted to internationalise the domestic politics of the country by targeting the RSS and the BJP.

“This is the nature of BJP-RSS. If you notice a statement of the foreign minister, he said, ‘China is much more powerful than us. How can I pick a fight with them?’ At the heart of the ideology is cowardice,” he claimed.

The Congress leader also attacked freedom fighter VD Savarkar during his speech at a university in Columbia.

“In his book, Savarkar has written that once he and his few friends beat up a Muslim man, and they felt very happy that day. If five people beat up a single individual, which makes one of them happy, it is cowardice. This is RSS ideology, to beat weak people,” he alleged.