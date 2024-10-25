Congress leader Rashid Alvi has threatened that there will be civil war in India if Hindu groups keep demanding the demolition of illegally constructed mosques. He was referring to the recent protests in Uttarkashi against a mosque under construction while speaking to news agency IANS.

He claimed that while Hindu temples are being built in Muslim countries, mosques are being targeted in India. He threatened, “This cannot go on for long without repercussions. Such actions are pushing the country toward civil war.”

Delhi: Congress leader Rashid Alvi on the protest in Uttarkashi following a Hindu organization’s action to demolish a mosque, says, "I feel disappointed and troubled by this growing trend of hostility towards mosques under BJP governments. Everywhere we hear about calls to… pic.twitter.com/0M9hgbkcz2 — IANS (@ians_india) October 25, 2024

Rashid Alvi also threatened the BJP, saying that it will not remain in power forever. He said that it is “crucial to protect both mosques and temples,” hinting that if Congress comes to power, Hindu temples will be targeted. “It is the government’s responsibility to safeguard all religious sites,” Alvi added.

He said, “I feel disappointed and troubled by this growing trend of hostility towards mosques under BJP governments. Everywhere we hear about calls to demolish mosques.”

While Hindus in Uttarkashi are protesting against the construction of a mosque deemed legal by authorities, all other protests are against the construction of illegal mosques, most of which are on encroached plots.

Notably in Shimla’s Sanjauli where the largest such protest took place, the Muslims have agreed to demolish a mosque themselves after agreeing that it is an illegal construction.