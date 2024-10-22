Tuesday, October 22, 2024
HomeNews ReportsDemolition of illegal Sanjauli Mosque in Shimla halted as Mosque committee says they have...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Demolition of illegal Sanjauli Mosque in Shimla halted as Mosque committee says they have no money, Himachal Minister Aniruddh Singh comes forward to help

The Court had ordered that mosque committee and Waqf Board will bear the cost of the demolition of the illegal portion. However, now the mosque committee is saying that they don't have money to demolish the illegal structure.

OpIndia Staff
Sanjauli Mosque (File Photo)
10

On October 5 this year, a Shimla Court had ordered the demolition of top three illegal floors of the Sanjauli Mosque in Himachal Pradesh. The Municipal Commissioner Court in Shimla ordered the demolition of illegally built floors of the Sanjauli Mosque. The Court gave two months to the Masjid committee and Waqf Board to complete the demolition process.

The demolition process started on Monday, October 21, after getting a nod from Waqf Board. The Court had ordered that mosque committee and Waqf Board will bear the cost of the demolition of the illegal portion. However, now the mosque committee is saying that they don’t have money to demolish the illegal structure.

President of the Sanjauli Mosque Committee, Mohammad Latif said that everyone comes forward to build a mosque but no one is willing to fund its demolition.

As per Latif, demolition work will not be carried out till funds are secured for the illegal mosque’s demolition. Notably, Mohammad Latif’s statement comes on the day when demolition work started on the illegal mosque. However, Latif said that the contract was awarded only for the removal of the tin roof, and not the concrete structure itself.

Meanwhile, Devbhoomi Struggle Committee, which has been fighting against this illegal mosque, said that despite court order to remove this illegal structure, there are attempts to bypass court orders.

In the mean time, State Cabinet Minister Aniruddh Singh has said that he is ready to provide financial assistance if the mosque committee doesn’t have funds to demolish the illegal structure. He has said that he will help if the mosque committee approaches him.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Old video of Jemimah Rodrigues participating in an evangelical event goes viral after her termination from Mumbai’s top club over her father’s ‘religious activities’

Jinit Jain -

Love jihad in Kutch: Ziyad introduces himself as Jigar to minor Dalit girl, rapes and assaults her; accused was in contact with 28 non-Muslim...

OpIndia Staff -

Hindus, run away or you will be shot: While Bahraich police calls claims of announcements from mosque as ‘misleading’, same claim repeated by a...

राहुल पाण्डेय -

Hyderabad: Tensions erupt after Islamists raise ‘Sar Tan Se Juda’ slogans against a Hindu youth over charges of ‘blasphemy’

OpIndia Staff -

The Wire and its obsession with SFJ terrorist Gurpwatwant Pannun: How the rag insists the Khalistani terrorist threatening India and Hindus is an ‘activist’

Anurag -

GST Scam Case involving “The Hindu” ‘Journalist’ Mahesh Langa: Gujarat Police raids Maritime Board’s office, finds data of private ports leaked

OpIndia Staff -

Indian Air Force signs MoU with Uber: Security concerns, data breaches faced by the ride-sharing app and a lesson from Strava

OpIndia Staff -

Fake court in Ahmedabad: Maurice Samuel Christian, posing as a judge, with fake staff and lawyers, seizes 100 acres of govt land; arrested

OpIndia Staff -

Bahraich violence: Supreme Court halts bulldozer action for a day, UP government assures ‘no action on demolition notices’

OpIndia Staff -

‘Personal laws must be considered, he is allowed to have 4 wives’: Bombay HC affirms Muslim man’s right to register multiple marriages

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com