Wednesday, April 2, 2025

‘Congress-led UPA would have given the Parliament to the Waqf’: Kiren Rijiju tears into opposition during debate on Waqf Amendment Bill

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju launched a scathing attack on the opposition while tabling the Waqf Amendment Bill, 2024, in the Parliament Today. Slamming the previous Congress-led UPA government, the Minister said that the Congress would have given the Parliament building to the Waqf Board.

“If we had not introduced this amendment today, even the building we are sitting in could have been claimed as Waqf property. If Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government did not come to power… several other properties would also have been de-notified,” said Rijiju.

He further accused the Congress government of introducing “questionable’ changes to the Waqf laws, which included denotification of 123 major Waqf properties.

“A case going on since 1970 in Delhi involved several properties, including the Parliament building. The Delhi Waqf Board had claimed these… the case was in court, but then the UPA denotified 123 properties and gave them to the Waqf Board,” he added. Explaining the Waqf Amendment Bill, 2024, Rijiju said that the Bill does not interfere with any religious practice or institution.

“The Waqf Bill is not interfering in any religious system, any religious institution, or any religious practice in any way…” he said.

“The provisions of the Waqf Board have nothing to do with the management of any mosque, temple, or religious site. It is simply a matter of property management. However, Waqf properties are managed by the Waqf Board and the Mutawalli. If someone fails to understand this basic distinction or deliberately chooses not to, then I have no solution for that…” he added.

