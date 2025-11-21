A Congress party worker has been arrested in Madhya Pradesh for sharing a fake video on ‘vote chori’ allegations. Manjeet Ghoshi, a Congress worker from Narsinghpur, was arrested by MP police after FIRs were filed against him in Delhi and Rajasthan. Ghoshi was arrested on Wednesday morning and was taken to Delhi.

On 17 November, Manjit Ghoshi posted a video of a massive candlelight march by a large number of people. He claimed that lakhs of people came onto the streets and jammed the roads after BJP came to power in Bihar through ‘vote chori’.

क्या सच में जनता इतनी सजग है



वीडियो कहीं का भी हो पर उम्मीद देता है ? pic.twitter.com/hwzo3XVb5z — Manjeet Ghoshi (@ghoshi_manjeet) November 17, 2025

However, this was completely false claim, as the video is from September, much before the Bihar elections, and it is from Rajasthan. The video shows a massive crowd taking out a torchlight procession in Jhalawar, demanding justice for the victims of the Jhalawar school tragedy.

In July this year, 8 children died after the roof of a government school collapsed in the Piplodi village of the Manoharthana block in Rajasthan’s Jhalawar district. Around 30 children were injured in the incident.

Demanding justice for the victims of this unfortunate incident, the torchlight procession was taken out on 25 September from Triveni to Gurjar Ki Thadi. The protest was led by former Congress leader Naresh Meena, demanding ₹50 lakh compensation for the families of victims. The report on the protest march was published by several media houses.

Manjit Ghoshi used videos of this protest march to claim that it was protest in Bihar against ‘BJP wining by vote chori,’ resulting in the FIRs and then his arrest.

Congress party workers protested against the arrest in front of the SP’s office. They allege that the arrest was made without any prior information, and the reason for the same has not been given.

नरसिंहपुर में कांग्रेस परिवार के साथी श्री मंजीत घोषी की एक ट्वीट के संदर्भ में मध्यप्रदेश व दिल्ली पुलिस द्वारा की गई गिरफ्तारी निंदनीय है! इस प्रकार की कार्रवाई लोकतांत्रिक मूल्यों के विपरीत है!



मध्यप्रदेश कांग्रेस प्रत्येक संघर्ष में अपने सिपाहियों के साथ मजबूती से खड़ी है!… — Jitendra (Jitu) Patwari (@jitupatwari) November 21, 2025

Congress state president Jitu Patwari called the action taken against Manjit Ghoshi undemocratic.