Tuesday, September 16, 2025

Cyprus bestows its highest civilian award on Prime Minister Narendra Modi

On Monday (16th June), the government of Cyprus bestowed its highest civilian award ‘Grand Cross of the Order of Makarios III’, on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a statement, he said, “This honour is not just a recognition of me but an honour for 1.4 billion Indians. It is a tribute to their strength and aspirations. I dedicate this award to the friendship between India and Cyprus, to our shared values, and to Cyprus’s understanding of India.”

It must be mentioned that Narendra Modi is the first Indian Prime Minister to visit Cyprus in 23 years.

The development comes a month after Turkey, which had occupied 1/3rd of Cyprus, extended support to Pakistan-sponsored terrorism amid ‘Operation Sindoor.’

