The exiled Tibetan community in Dharamshala is celebrating a rare cultural milestone after the Dalai Lama won his first Grammy, turning a moment of spiritual reflection into global recognition.

The Tibetan spiritual leader was honoured for the spoken-word album Meditations: The Reflections of His Holiness the Dalai Lama, which won in the Best Audio Book, Narration and Storytelling Recording category at the 68th Grammy Awards, held in Los Angeles on Monday.

“I receive this recognition with gratitude and humility. I don’t see it as something personal, but as a recognition of our shared universal responsibility. I truly believe that peace, compassion, care for our environment, and an understanding of the oneness of humanity are essential for the collective well-being of all eight billion human beings,” Dalai Lama tweeted, adding, “I’m grateful that this Grammy recognition can help spread these messages more widely.”

His Holiness the Dalai Lama Receives Grammy Recognition Highlighting Universal Responsibility and Compassion



Grammy Award Best Audiobook Narration – Meditations: The Reflections of His Holiness the Dalai Lama.



I receive this recognition with gratitude and humility. I don’t see… pic.twitter.com/YhK5zlyhem — Dalai Lama (@DalaiLama) February 2, 2026

Reacting to the achievement, Deputy Speaker of the Tibetan Parliament-in-Exile Dolma Tsering described the win as historic. She said the Grammy marks a powerful new avenue for spreading the Dalai Lama’s timeless message of compassion and universal brotherhood beyond religious and national boundaries. “It’s a moment of immense joy, not just for Tibetans, but for all of humanity,” she said, congratulating the spiritual leader on what she called a deeply meaningful recognition.

The album is a unique collaboration that blends contemplative narration with classical Indian music. It features sarod virtuoso Amjad Ali Khan along with his sons Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash. Together, they weave spoken wisdom and melody to underline themes of peace, hope, and compassion.

In a message shared by his office, the Dalai Lama responded to the honour with characteristic humility. He said he views the award not as a personal achievement, but as recognition of a shared moral responsibility. Emphasising peace, environmental care, and the oneness of humanity, he expressed hope that the Grammy would help amplify these ideas for the benefit of all eight billion people on the planet.

The ceremony also saw major wins elsewhere, with Kendrick Lamar taking home Record of the Year and Billie Eilish winning Best Song of the Year, rounding off a night where music, message, and meaning intersected on the world’s biggest stage.