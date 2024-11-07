Days after attack on Hindu Sabha temple, Indian consulate cancels consular camps, says Canadian authorities are not giving even minimum security

The Indian High Commission in Toronto, Canada has informed that they are cancelling some of the consular camps they had planned for the Indian diaspora living in Canada because the local authorities have failed to ensure the security of the camps.

In view of the security agencies conveying their inability to provide minimum security protection to the community camp organizers, Consulate has decided to cancel some of the scheduled consular camps.@HCI_Ottawa @MEAIndia — IndiainToronto (@IndiainToronto) November 7, 2024

“In view of the security agencies conveying their inability to provide minimum security protection to the community camp organizers, Consulate has decided to cancel some of the scheduled consular camps”, the Hig Commission posted.

It is notable here that the consular camps organised by the Indian High Commission were disrupted in several locations earlier this week by Khalistani elements in Canada. The Hindu Sabha temple in Brampton was attacked by Khalistanis while the Peel Police watched. There was significant anger among the local community as despite prior information and existing security concerns, the local authorities failed to prevent the attack.