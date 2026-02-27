Deepinder Goyal’s wearable startup Temple is hiring engineers and scientists, but only fit athletes are eligible as company fixes maximum body fat allowed

Zomato founder and Eternal CEO Deepinder Goyal has launched an unusual hiring drive for his health-tech venture Temple, seeking top-tier engineers and scientists, but with a strict fitness mandate: applicants must be serious athletes who live what they build. In a post on X, Goyal wrote that only men with less then 16% body fat and women with less than 26% body fat are eligible for the job.

In the detailed post today, Goyal announced that Temple is building “the ultimate wearable for elite performance athletes.” The device, he claims, will measure physiological parameters “that no other wearable in the world measures, with a level of precision that doesn’t exist yet.” The company wants team members who are “obsessive about both the craft and the category,” specifically, engineers who are also athletes, people who will wear the product daily and refuse to settle until it’s perfect.

The company has announced openings for a broad range of positions spanning cutting-edge hardware, software, neuroscience and product disciplines. These are:

Analog Systems Engineers, Electronics Design Engineers

Embedded Systems Engineers — low-level HW bring-up, embedded signal and image processing, embedded AI

Design and Validation Engineers — sensors, actuators, battery, antenna, optics

CMF Engineers, Adhesive Materials Engineers

Sensor Algorithms Engineers — estimation theory, sensor fusion

Deep Learning Engineers — ML model development for physiological metrics

Computational Neuroscientists

BCI Engineers — real-time EEG/EMG acquisition and processing

Neural Decoding Researchers — brain activity to semantic mapping

Computer Vision Engineers — facial microexpression, subvocal muscle detection

Neuroimaging ML Engineers — multimodal sensor fusion

Product managers who work through Figma without needing a designer to hold their hand

The catch, and the headline-grabbing condition, for these jobs is mentioned clearly: “We are building for people who push their bodies to the edge. We want to be those people, not just serve them.” Goyal wrote, “So only people who take fitness seriously, and have body fat <16% (men) and 26% (women) should apply.” He added that those don’t qualify now but commit to reaching the target within three months can apply on probation.

We're recruiting at @temple.



At Temple, we are building the ultimate wearable for elite performance athletes. A device that measures what no other wearable in the world measures, with a level of precision that doesn't exist yet.



To build it, we need people who are obsessive… pic.twitter.com/iCHaMUwdEw — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) February 27, 2026

Applicants are instructed to email [email protected] with their core skill as the subject line.

A graphics accompanying the post features the Temple logo with the tagline: “We’re looking for athletes who are also engineers and scientists, and don’t know which one they really are.”

The announcement comes as Temple, Goyal’s experimental wearable first teased publicly last year, moves from personal prototyping to commercial production. Goyal has been wearing an early version of the forehead-mounted device himself for over a year as part of his “Continue Research” initiative.

The sleek, discreet patch is designed to deliver breakthrough insights into cerebral blood flow, brain health and longevity metrics, far beyond conventional fitness trackers. The device can reportedly provide real-time data on cerebral blood flow, EEG/EMG signals, neural activity, muscle activation, microexpressions, and many more.

Goyal’s post makes it clear that the device will be targeted to athletes and others who are serious about fitness. The device will detect fatigue early, optimise focus under pressure, fine-tune recovery to avoid overtraining, map muscle efficiency during efforts, and unlock peak performance by understanding brain-body limits at the neural level.