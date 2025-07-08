Dehradun: 66-year-old woman mauled by 2 Rottweilers while walking to temple, locals say owner Nafees Ahmed has been threatening anyone who complains about his violent dogs

In Dehradun’s Rajpur area,a 66-year-old woman was mauled by two ferocious Rottweilers kept by a neighbour. As per reports, the dogs leaped over a boundary wall at attacked her when the elderly woman was walking by.

The old woman has suffered deep lacerations to her head, hands and ears. Additionally two of her bones have been broken. The woman required nearly 200 stitches and is currently critical.

The same dogs have injured 4 other persons before, reports say.

The victim Kaushalya Devi’s ears were almost ripped off, and she was referred to a speciality hospital for further surgery on her hand and ear.

The owner of the dogs has been identified as one Nafees Ahmed. He had left the dogs at the house of his friend Zaid where the incident happened. The police detained Nafees Ahmed for questioning and Zaid has been charged under BNS for negligence. Ahmed had no required licence for the dogs.

The central government has banned the import or breeding of ferocious dog varieties, including Rottweiler, Cane Corso, Pitbull and Pitbull Terrier.

Neighbours have stated that the dogs have attacked 4 persons earlier, and whenever anyone objects, the owner Nafees Ahmed threatens them.