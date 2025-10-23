In a major police operation on Thursday, 23rd October, Bihar’s four most wanted gangsters were killed in Delhi. The men were part of the notorious “Sigma Gang.”

The shootout occurred around 2:20 AM in the Rohini area of Northwest Delhi. The Bihar Police and Delhi Police squads had received tips and were tracking the gangsters. When they tried to arrest the gangsters, they opened fire and tried to escape. Police also fired back in response.

The four gangsters were seriously injured in the shooting. They were taken to the Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital immediately, where doctors declared them dead. Two or three policemen also got injured during the firing.

The victims of the four gangsters have been identified as Ranjan Pathak (25), the gang leader, Bimlesh Mahto (25), Manish Pathak (33), and Aman Thakur (21).

They were not common criminals. As per reports, they were wanted for many horrible crimes in Bihar, including murder, extortion, and contract killing. Ranjan Pathak himself had a reward of Rs 25,000 on his head and was wanted in eight criminal cases, five of which were high-profile murders in Sitamarhi, including many districts of Bihar. Another among them, Aman Thakur, was wanted for the killing of a man by the name Guddu Thakur.

Police officials confirmed that the gang had been running for approximately seven years. Pathak had even been challenging the police publicly on social media. The gang had taken shelter in Delhi so that they would not be arrested by the police in Bihar, and they may have been moving between Delhi and Nepal.

Police are currently investigating further to find other criminals connected to the gang’s syndicate.