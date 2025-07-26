Delhi government files plea in Supreme Court to reconsider ban on 10-year-old diesel, 15-year-old petrol vehicles

The Delhi government has filed a plea in the Supreme Court seeking a review of the ban on end-of-life vehicles (ELVs). Notably, the court had banned diesel vehicles older than 10 years and petrol vehicles over 15 years from operating in the Delhi-NCR region.

The government has mentioned in its plea that there is no scientific backing for the ban and that it negatively impacts the middle class.

The Delhi government moved the Supreme Court challenging the blanket ban on diesel vehicles older than 10 years and petrol vehicles older than 15 years, arguing the restrictions lack scientific backing.



Delhi government has also requested the apex court to direct the Central government or the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to undertake a comprehensive scientific study before banning the vehicles.