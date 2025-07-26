Saturday, July 26, 2025

Delhi government files plea in Supreme Court to reconsider ban on 10-year-old diesel, 15-year-old petrol vehicles

The Delhi government has filed a plea in the Supreme Court seeking a review of the ban on end-of-life vehicles (ELVs). Notably, the court had banned diesel vehicles older than 10 years and petrol vehicles over 15 years from operating in the Delhi-NCR region.

The government has mentioned in its plea that there is no scientific backing for the ban and that it negatively impacts the middle class.

Delhi government has also requested the apex court to direct the Central government or the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to undertake a comprehensive scientific study before banning the vehicles. 

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com