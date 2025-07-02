On 1st July, petrol and diesel supply to 10-year-old diesel and 15-year-old petrol vehicles has been stopped in Delhi. Over 400 petrol pumps across the national capital have been equipped with special cameras to identify such vehicles. The government has also deployed teams to identify and seize these vehicles. The entire effort is part an initiative to reduce pollution in Delhi. Reportedly, several lakh vehicles are likely to be affected by this campaign.

How old vehicles are not allowed to operate in Delhi-NCR?

Diesel vehicles that are over 10 years old and petrol vehicles that are over 15 years old are not allowed to operate in Delhi-NCR as per the new regulations. If these are found on the road, they will be seized and fined. Furthermore, these vehicles will be sent for scrapping. This rule applies to small vehicles, trucks, buses and even bikes.

Why is there a ban on old vehicles in Delhi-NCR?

The decision to ban old vehicles in Delhi-NCR was taken to improve the deteriorating air quality. The air quality in Delhi has reached dangerous levels in the past few years. By 2014–15, the quality had drastically dropped during the winter months.

Reportedly, the decline in air quality was mainly due to pollution. Vehicular emissions contribute to more than 50% of the pollution. The worst offenders are older vehicles that are not properly maintained.

Moreover, diesel vehicles pollute more, as they use a different technology compared to petrol vehicles. Hence, the NGT decided to impose a ban on such vehicles. In addition, a decision was also taken to cancel the registration of vehicles that were already registered earlier.

When did the NGT impose the ban on old vehicles?

This ongoing campaign against old vehicles in Delhi-NCR is not a new decision. In fact, it is the result of a decision taken by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) in 2014 and 2015.

In November 2014, the NGT had ruled that diesel vehicles over 10 years old and petrol vehicles over 15 years old would not be allowed to run in Delhi-NCR. The NGT also ordered that such vehicles must not be registered in Delhi and the surrounding NCR districts.

What did the Supreme Court say about old vehicles?

The NGT’s order was challenged in the Supreme Court. In 2018, the Supreme Court upheld the NGT’s decision, stating that 10-year-old diesel and 15-year-old petrol vehicles would not be allowed to operate in Delhi-NCR. Since then, continuous action has been taken against such vehicles in Delhi.

Following the NGT order, in 2022, the Delhi government decided to deregister all diesel vehicles that were 10 years old and all petrol vehicles that were 15 years old. The Delhi government also stated that if such vehicles were found on the roads, they would be seized.

What action is now being taken on old vehicles in Delhi-NCR?

In Delhi, over 400 petrol pumps will no longer supply fuel to such vehicles. This action is being enforced at 459 petrol pumps. Of these, traffic police have been deployed at 350 petrol pumps. Additionally, 100 petrol pumps have police personnel posted. Besides this, teams from the Delhi Transport Department have been deployed at 59 petrol pumps.

Special cameras have been installed at these petrol pumps to identify old vehicles. These cameras scan the vehicle number and match it with data from the vehicle portal. If the data reveals that a vehicle is either a 15-year-old petrol or 10-year-old diesel vehicle, the petrol pump staff will receive an alert.

These vehicles will then be denied fuel. They could also face fines of up to Rs 10,000 and may be seized. This action has already started at several petrol pumps in Delhi. Several cars and bikes have already been seized at petrol pumps.

What will happen to old vehicles now?

The question arises, what will people living in Delhi-NCR with old vehicles do now, and what will happen to their vehicles? In fact, vehicle owners have two options. Either they scrap their vehicle (i.e., sell it to a scrap dealer) or sell it in states where such vehicles are still allowed.

What is the scrappage policy for old vehicles?

In 2024, the Delhi government introduced a policy regarding scrapping old vehicles. Under this, vehicle owners were offered discounts on registering new vehicles if they scrapped their old ones. On presenting the scrappage certificate, a discount of 10%–20% is offered.

What are the rules for selling to other states?

Vehicles no longer permitted in Delhi-NCR can be sold in other states. However, the rules of the receiving state must be followed. Vehicles removed from Delhi-NCR roads can be sold in districts of other states where registration is still allowed. This excludes NCR districts in Uttar Pradesh. Sales may be possible in states like Bihar, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra.

What did Delhi CM Rekha Gupta say about action on old vehicles?

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has issued a statement on this matter. She said that both the courts and the pollution control board have consistently demanded the removal of old vehicles from the roads.

She stated that the government is working to effectively implement this decision. She also mentioned that work is ongoing on the plan to install cameras at petrol pumps.

