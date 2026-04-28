In a push to make ration services smoother and more transparent, on Monday, 27th April, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced a series of reforms for the Food, Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department. The steps by the Delhi Government aim to fix long-standing issues in the public distribution system (PDS) and improve how people receive essential supplies.

Weekly camps to solve Ration issues

One of the key announcements is the launch of ‘Jan Shikayat Samadhan Camps’, which will begin from 1st May. These camps will be held every Saturday between 9 am and 11 am at selected centres. Senior officials, including Assistant Commissioners, will be present to directly hear people’s complaints, especially those related to ration cards, and try to resolve them on the spot.

The Chief Minister also said she plans to carry out surprise visits to these camps to check whether complaints are actually being addressed properly.

Focus on fair beneficiary selection

To make sure only eligible people get benefits, the government is planning to form a special committee. This panel will oversee the process of adding new beneficiaries after proper verification. Officials have been asked to invite fresh applications soon so that no deserving person is left out of the system.

Tackling irregularities in ration distribution

The Chief Minister raised concerns over issues like less quantity being given, delays, and illegal cuts in ration distribution. She made it clear that both ration dealers and suppliers will be held responsible if such problems continue. Strict action has been ordered against anyone found violating the rules.

Awareness of ‘one nation, one ration card’

Officials have also been told to use these camps to inform people about the ‘One Nation, One Ration Card’ scheme. Beneficiaries will be reminded that they can take rations from any one location, but not from multiple places at the same time.

Smart cards and better shops

On the technology side, the government plans to introduce smart ration cards with QR codes and improved digital features. This is expected to make the system more efficient and reduce the chances of fraud.

Apart from this, all 1,943 PDS shops in Delhi will be upgraded. The plan includes putting up standard information boards, maintaining cleanliness, and improving overall service so that people have a better experience while collecting their ration.

With these changes, the Delhi government hopes to make the ration system more reliable, fair, and user-friendly for everyone.