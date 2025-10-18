The Delhi High Court has made a very clear statement on alimony. If you are financially stable and can support yourself, you can’t get permanent alimony from your ex-partner after a divorce. The court explained that alimony is meant to be a safety net for someone who genuinely needs financial help, not a way to get rich or a way to make their incomes equal, especially when both can support themselves.

This important decision came during a divorce case between a lawyer and his wife, who is a high-ranking officer in the Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS). The couple was married in 2010 and separated within 14 months, and did not have any children. The court granted the husband a divorce after finding that the wife had been mentally cruel towards him.

The court noted that the wife had used abusive and degrading language against her husband, sent insulting text messages, and even insulted his mother. The court said this behaviour caused him serious mental pain and was a valid reason for the divorce. When the topic of separation came up, the wife had also demanded a payment of ₹50 lakhs to agree to it. The court felt she was more focused on money than on saving the marriage.

When the wife asked for permanent alimony, the court flatly refused. The judges pointed out that she is a senior government official with a substantial income and is fully independent. They considered several key factors: the marriage was very short, they had no kids, and most importantly, the wife was earning very well on her own.

In its final order, the court said there was no evidence that she was in any kind of financial trouble or needed support. The ruling basically sends a strong message that the law for alimony is designed as a measure of social justice to protect those who are in need, not as a tool for financial gain for those who are already self-sufficient.