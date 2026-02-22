A Muslim youth was caught with a Hindu girl by Bajrang Dal activists in a hotel in Ujjain. The activists rescued the girl and later handed him over to the police at the Mahakal Police station after it was found that the youth was using a Hindu name.

According to Bajrang Dal District Coordinator Rishabh Kushwaha, the Bajrang Dal received information on Thursday, 19th February morning that a Muslim youth was staying with a Hindu girl in a hotel near the Mahakal temple area.

After getting the information, members of the organisation reached the hotel and detained the accused. When they asked for his identity, he first gave a Hindu name. During further questioning, he revealed his real name as Naseem and stated that he is a Muslim.

Naseem, who is a resident of Delhi, had come to Ujjain with a Hindu girl who is from Himachal Pradesh. The two were staying together in a hotel near the Mahakaleshwar Temple. People suspected that Naseem went to the temple area wearing a Hindu attire in the morning, but he did not enter the temple.

Obscene photos and videos found on mobile phone

Bajrang Dal activists revealed that when they checked Naseem’s mobile phone, they found obscene and nude photos and videos of several girls saved in it. After seeing the content, they informed the police.

The Police are now analysing the data recovered from the mobile phone. Along with checking the hotel stay and identity details, officials are also trying to find out how many women may have been contacted or trapped by Naseem through “love jihad.” The investigation is currently ongoing.