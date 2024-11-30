An unidentified man tried to throw some liquid on AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi on Saturday. The incident took place in Greater Kailash during the former Delhi CM’s padyatra. The man was then beaten up by AAP supporters before taken away by police.

The video of the incident shows Arvind Kejriwal walking in the locality surrounded by party members as part of the padyatra. Suddenly, a bystander comes close to Kejriwal and tries to throw some suspicious liquid on him from a small bottle.

#WATCH | A person tried to throw a liquid on former Delhi CM and AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal during his padyatra in Delhi's Greater Kailash area.



However, he missed to hit Kejriwal with the liquid, and was quickly overpowered by the crowd. He was beaten by several AAP supporters in the presence of police. Later the man was detained by police and taken away from the spot.

The nature of the liquid the person tried to throw on Arvind Kejriwal, and whether is corrosive or otherwise harmful, is not known yet. The identity of the attacker also has not been revealed.

This is not the first time Arvind Kejriwal faced attacked in public. He was similarly attacked with slaps, inks and shoes several times in the past.