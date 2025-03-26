Another cover up? Report suggests Justice Varma’s PA told police officials to ‘come back in the morning’, police HQ learned of fire 8 hours later

A report in Indian Express has stated that it took the Delhi Police headquarters 8 hours to learn about the fire at the official residence of High Court Judge Justice Yashwant Verma. Quoting unnamed sources in the police department, IE has reported that the police were in the dark about the incident for 8 hours.

As per the report, the fire was reported by Justice Verma’s PA at around 11.30 pm on March 14 and was put out by the fire department at around midnight. After the blaze was extinguished the PA told the few police personnel present at the residence to leave and come back in the morning.

Justice Verma and his wife were away at the time of the the fire. The fire was reported at a storehouse attached to the main residence, as per reports.

IE has added that the PA was not available for comments.

The Supreme Court has ordered the repatriation of Justice Verma to his parent high court, the Allahabad High Court. But the Bar Association at the Allahabad High Court has been protesting against the order.