Delhi Pollution: AAP Environment Minister Gopal Rai says artificial rain needed in North India, passes the buck to PM Modi

Delhi air pollution is getting worse and worse with each passing day. Despite the token effort of ban on Diwali crackers to combat the air pollution, Delhi air remains toxic. Now, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai has said that artificial rain is needed to combat the capital’s pollution.

As usual, Aam Aadmi Party has passed the buck to the Center Government for this as well, as Gopal Rai said that PM Modi has to intervene and give the nod to create artificial rain in Delhi.

“Layers of smog have covered North India. Artificial rain is the only solution to get rid of smog. This is a medical emergency,” the Minister said while addressing the media on Tuesday.

This has been consistent with AAP’s previous attempts to fight pollution in Delhi, where they have blamed everyone from BJP to UP Roadways buses, while not accepting any responsibility for combating pollution in the states they rule.